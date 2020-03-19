Resources for Internet Access While Kids are At Home

Families have been preparing themselves for some time since they found out schools would close for 3 weeks, or more.
This all comes as COVD-19 has taken over the country and is spread like wildfire. The coronavirus is in all 50 states and over 100 confirmed case are in Ohio.
With school closings, children have to now learn from home. Schools have put together packets, and online work for students to keep up with classwork so they don’t fall behind.
For the parents that don’t have internet access, Spectrum us offering 60 days of free broadband and WiFi access. If you are a family who is in need of INTERNET access than click HERE
Now as parents do the best you can to continue to educate your children from home.
