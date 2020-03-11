Simple Self Check Coronavirus is FALSE

With the U. S. being swept with COVID 19, everyone is a bit on edges. Im pretty sure that the disinfectant companies are happy since Lysol, Clorox, wipes and sprays are being purchased way more due to this pandemic. People are turning to their phones to find answers on this disease, how did it begin, how can they check to see if they have it, and will it ever go away.

One thing is for certain, that people have survived the Coronavirus, even in Wuhan, China the birthplace for this disease. There are 3,000 deaths reported and about 80,000 that have recovered from the sickness.

A post was circulating on Facebook/Twitter stating that there is a self check that can be done at home to see if you have COVID 19, welp thats false.

As doctors an scientists are still trying to figure out this disease, the symptoms are cough, fever and shortness of breath. There is a lot of testing that goes into a patient before really being diagnosed with the virus. Don’t believe everything you read, and give researchers a chance to figure this out without causing them any confusion.

This comes from motherjones.com, “there’s a lot of misinformation floating around,” said Adams, a former pandemic preparedness coordinator and programs manager for CARE.

If it seems questionable don’t pass it on.

See Micah Dixon's Maternity Photoshoot Here 18 photos Launch gallery See Micah Dixon's Maternity Photoshoot Here 1. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 1 of 18 2. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 2 of 18 3. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 3 of 18 4. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 4 of 18 5. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 5 of 18 6. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 6 of 18 7. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 7 of 18 8. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 8 of 18 9. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 9 of 18 10. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 10 of 18 11. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 11 of 18 12. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 12 of 18 13. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 13 of 18 14. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 14 of 18 15. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 15 of 18 16. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 16 of 18 17. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 17 of 18 18. Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot Source:TP Cinematography 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading See Micah Dixon’s Maternity Photoshoot Here See Micah Dixon's Maternity Photoshoot Here

Simple Self Check Coronavirus is FALSE was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com