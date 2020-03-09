5 people being tested for coronavirus in Ohio

5 people in Ohio are currently being tested for coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health and Mike DeWine held a news conference Saturday to announce an update on the state with the 5 current cases of coronavirus.

WLWT reported the governor of Ohio says that the individuals have been tested and 1 out of the 5 came out negative. The other 4 are still pending.

Ohio has had 10 possible cases of the virus, but they have all come back negative.

ODH is monitoring travelers and they now offer testing here in the state instead of sending it to the National Health Department. The results will be returned within 8 to 24 hours.

Stay updated by checking the official website that keeps track of how many people are currently being tested.

If you have any questions or concerns, ODH now has a call center with health professionals and experts on call 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

1-833-427-5634

