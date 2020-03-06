Ohio Department of Health opens call center to help with coronavirus response

The Ohio Department of Health director, Amy Acton announced Friday, that the OHD has opened a call center for the coronavirus.

According to Fox 19, the call center is staffed with licensed nurses and infectious disease experts.

They will be available to answer any questions seven days a week from 9 a.m to 8 p.m.

Ohio has not had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

But if someone has any concerns with their illness they can call:

1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov

In the meantime, to prevent spread or catching germs remember:

wash hands with soap and water

Avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth

Avoid contact with others that are sick

If you are sick, stay home

cover your cough/sneeze with a tissue and throw your tissue away

(Source)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: