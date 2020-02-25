Cincinnati: 12 Year Old Missing Since Saturday!

Cincinnati let us pray that this missing girl makes it back home safely! If you see her please call for help! I have a little girl so I can’t even imagine the pain the parents are feeling right now. I pray she returns safely!
Via Fox19
Chloe Honnaker has not been seen since leaving her Finneytown home on Saturday, Feb. 22 around 6 p.m. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with writing on it and black pants and a backpack. Chloe is described as 5′7″, 200 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. If you know her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Rami Khayo from Springfield Twp. Police Dept. at 513-729-1300.
