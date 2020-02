Charges are pending against two teenagers, who are accused of trying to rob an Evanston convenience store.

WLWT reports that teens tried to hold up Sam’s Corner Grocery on Woodburn Avenue, yesterday.

The clerk pulled out a gun and fired one shot to scare the suspects away. A third teenage suspect eluded police.

Evanston Store Clerk Fires Off Gun Shot to Scare off Robbers was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Chad Ashmore Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: