An investigation is underway into the death of a teenager, who slipped out of a Cincinnati group home.

WCPO reports that the body of 15 year-old Emma Roberts was recovered on Friday, two weeks after she was reported missing.

Autopsy reports are pending. If anyone saw any suspicious activity in Clippard Park on Thursday night or Friday morning should notify the police.

