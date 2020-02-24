Erykah Badu Squashes Gwenyth Paltrow Comparisons!

Erykah Badu is shutting down any and all comparisons to her and actress Gwenyth Paltrow’s Vagina scented candle line. A few months ago, Paltrow released a Va-jay-jay scented candle on her Goop website for $72 a pop. They sold out in a matter of hours but is now back in stock. The “Badu P***y Preminum Incense” sold on the day of their debut in a matter of minutes, 19 to be exact. The comparisons immediately began on social media and our favorite hippy shut them all down by posting this message below:
She tweeted, “My incense was not inspired by Gwenith Paltrow . That’s a whole nother kinda p***¥. I been in the lab for years. I stay on my p***¥ muscle hustle . However, Panties off to Gwen’s candle! we love .”
According to the site, there are 20 incense per box. The earliest ship date is March 10th and they cost $50.
Go Erykah!!
