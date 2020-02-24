CLOSE
Erykah Badu Squashes Gwenyth Paltrow Comparisons!

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Erykah Badu is shutting down any and all comparisons to her and actress Gwenyth Paltrow’s Vagina scented candle line. A few months ago, Paltrow released a Va-jay-jay scented candle on her Goop website for $72 a pop. They sold out in a matter of hours but is now back in stock. The “Badu P***y Preminum Incense” sold on the day of their debut in a matter of minutes, 19 to be exact. The comparisons immediately began on social media and our favorite hippy shut them all down by posting this message below:

She tweeted, “My incense was not inspired by Gwenith Paltrow . That’s a whole nother kinda p***¥.  I been in the lab for years.  I stay on my p***¥ muscle hustle . However, Panties off to Gwen’s candle! 🙏🏽❤ we love .”

According to the site, there are 20 incense per box. The earliest ship date is March 10th and they cost $50.

Go Erykah!!

Erykah Badu shared a video to her Instagram and it’s getting more than its fair share of love due to the celebration of motherhood. The video sees one generation of Badu introduce the next with the cute caption, “‘Mom.’ – ancestry in progress’ The post also highlights the birth years of every woman, from Badu’s daughter Puma (1992) to Badu herself (1970), Badu’s mother (1948) and her grandmother (1915). It’s not the first viral video of Badu showcasing her family. Two years ago, a video of Puma serenading her mother with vocals during her annual birthday bash in Dallas got our attention and two years before that, Badu, her son Seven and daughter Mars were singing “High Hopes” by Frank Sinatra. https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Fu_evFJbK/?utm_source=ig_embed The Badu love is more than deep and plenty of fans had their say on how cute the video was. See their responses below!

Erykah Badu Squashes Gwenyth Paltrow Comparisons!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

