Cincinnati Works/ Councilman Chris Seelbach/DJ J.Dough Presents: Spring 2020 Cincinnati JobFair!!!

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Works is excited to return to Cintas Center for our biannual job fairs, which drew more than 1,200 job-seekers in 2019. The first event of 2020 will be held Thursday, March 12, and we have space for a similar number of attendees and even more employers.

Council Member Chris Seelbach will also be participating and volunteering at the upcoming job fair. “Rehabilitation means someone is ready to become a contributing member of society again, and it is important to ensure that jobs are available”, said Chris Seelbach. I have always been passionate in investing and building up our city and investing in Cincinnatians who deserve a 2ndchance. Dj J. Dough will be in attendance to participate and volunteer. “I’ve seen a lot of my family and friends come home after paying their debt to society, but they had issues finding employment”, said DJ J.Dough. “I wanted to help provide a way for them to have hope for the future and start a new life and not have door’s closed on them.” This job fair is important to me because people should have access to jobs”.

But what sets the Cincinnati Works events apart from other job fairs is the suite of additional services available to job-seekers before, during and after the event:

– Free headshots

– Access to second-chance employers

– Support from Cincinnati Works coaches

Current and prospective Cincinnati Works Members can participate in Hustle ‘Til You’re Hired, a mock job fair where they can practice engaging with employers. Cincinnati Works staffing specialists will help Members apply for jobs prior to the job fair and will follow up with employers on our Members’ behalf after the event.

The 2020 Spring Job Fair is open to all job seekers from 1 – 4 pm at the Cintas Center on Xavier University’s campus, 1624 Herald Ave. Registered Members of Cincinnati Works can enter at noon for additional access to the employers, which include Children’s Hospital, Kroger, Graeter’s and Amazon.

Cincinnati Works has more than 20 years of experience helping individuals in poverty earn, maintain and in many cases advance within new careers. Our biannual job fairs are central to that mission. Nearly 80 percent of our Members who attended a previous Cincinnati Works job fair were invited to interview with at least one of the companies they met at the fair.

The employers have seen similar value in our events. One participant commented after a previous Cincinnati Works job fair, “Your event was a refreshing change. The high turnout was amazing, and the job seekers were quality candidates. Nearly every single person said hello, looked me in the eye, shook my hand and asked about our company and what we do. They were pleasant. That is a rare occurrence at a job fair.”

-About Cincinnati Works-

Founded in 1996, Cincinnati Works has helped thousands of job seekers below the federal poverty line find employment and work toward economic self-sufficiency. The organization offers its Members lifetime access to employer partners while providing them with comprehensive support services, including one-on-one employment coaching, legal advocacy, counseling and guidance in financial literacy. It has generated an estimated economic impact of $35 million while reducing poverty-related problems including crime, poor health and a lack of education.

