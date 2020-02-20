CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Fantasia And Chris Stapelton Soulfully Bids Farewell To Madea [VIDEO]

"A Madea Family Funeral" poster

Source: Lionsgate / Lionsgate

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Tour is coming to a close and when they made a stop in Charlotte, N.C. one of Madea’s biggest fans, R&B singer Fantasia,  bought a ticket, was spotted in the crowd by Madea then was asked to sing a few goodbye bars to the mother of all mothers and that’s when Church began.

Fantasia prompted belted out her hit single “When I See You” bringing the packed house to their feet in shouts.  Fantasia’s performance of “When I See You” was an impromptu performance worthy of a ticket price by itself as she slayed the single phenomenally even by Fantasia standards.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Tour that wrapped up in Nashville, Tennessee this past weekend also spotted another celebrity in the crowd, country singer Chris Stapelton, and Madea the evidently fan of all types of music, made the same request of Chris Stapleton to sing and sing is exactly what the country star did and he “And he KILLED IT!!” sing more than a few bars of Tennessee Whiskey that prompted a standing ovation.  Just to give those who may not know about Chris Stapleton he is the recipient of five Grammy Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, ten Country Music Association Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and as a composer he has received nine ASCAP Country awards, including the Vanguard Award.  Pretty impressive, right?

Check out Fantasia and Chris Stapleton’s phenomenal performances below

Umm, These Wigs In Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Movie? We Have Questions.

26 photos Launch gallery

Umm, These Wigs In Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Movie? We Have Questions.

Continue reading Umm, These Wigs In Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Movie? We Have Questions.

Umm, These Wigs In Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Movie? We Have Questions.

[caption id="attachment_3068590" align="alignleft" width="897"] Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix[/caption] Fresh off his BET and BET + success, Tyler Perry is back with a new film for Netflix, Fall From Grace. The film, which debuts on January 17 and was filmed at Tyler Perry Studios, stars Crystal Fox as Grace Waters, a woman who finds love with a handsome stranger (Mehcad Brooks) after her ex-husband’s affair. However, things aren’t quite what they seem and the only person who can help Grace put her life back together is a rookie public defender (Bresha Webb). The film also stars Perry, Cicely Tyson, and Phylicia Rashad. Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxLb3aLb5j4 Now, just in case you may have missed it, the wigs on Brooks and Perry’s heads are quite perplexing. Like…were they even necessary to tell this story? That, and why does he keep doing this? I mean, Sir? Explain yourself. [caption id="attachment_3068592" align="alignleft" width="969"] Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix[/caption] Y’all, why? [caption id="attachment_3068591" align="alignleft" width="858"] Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix[/caption] Sigh… https://twitter.com/nostalgiawav3/status/1213198395210436620?s=20   Since the trailer dropped on Friday, Black Twitter got #TylerPerry trending, not only asking questions about these wigs but also wanting to know why the media mogul is so obsessed with films about Black women suffering at the hands of evil men. Here’s what they had to say:

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Fantasia And Chris Stapelton Soulfully Bids Farewell To Madea [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Duke Deuce ft. Lil Jon, Juicy J &…
 15 hours ago
02.21.20
Teyana Taylor Gets Real and Risqué with New…
 15 hours ago
02.21.20
Farfetch Looks To Change Clothing Drop Model With…
 15 hours ago
02.21.20
KFC Launching Chicken and Donut Sandwiches At All…
 19 hours ago
02.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close