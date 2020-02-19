Is Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Now Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony?

Legendary Hip-Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has decided to change their name after nearly three decades in the music business.

They are now going by…Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony!

Before you jump into conclusion, the Cleveland-based group is only going with the “Boneless” name as part of a promotion for Buffalo Wild Wings.

The new campaign with the Bone Thugs, or should we say Boneless Thugs, members was launched with a ‘Behind The Music’-style parody on how they had to taste the food and alter their identities.

From Complex:

The accompanying documentary-esque commercial shows a faux argument among the group centered on the name change, with Layzie Bone ultimately trying out some boneless chicken from the chain restaurant, admitting they are “pretty good” though not quite “change-your-name good.” “These boneless wings are so good, what if they made Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have an identity crisis,” Buffalo Wild Wings CMO Seth Freeman told Rolling Stone on Wednesday.

While the name change turned out to be a joke, some fans didn’t seem to think it was, while others approve as they reacted online.

Wait… Bone Thugs really changed their name to BONELESS Thugs n Harmony…. to promote… bdubs…??? I hate it here 😂😂😂😂 — LAN (@AlannaBelllo) February 19, 2020

I prefer my wings like I prefer my thugs-n-harmony, bone in! — THern (@THern25) February 19, 2020

When you just happen to be doing a random search. The Internet: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony change name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony. 😂 #bonethugsnharmony #boneless pic.twitter.com/lDgHdVnb22 — Syieve Locklair (@syievelocklair) February 19, 2020

Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony just told IHOB to hold its beer https://t.co/J9xxOmms0n — Slotter (@Slotter) February 19, 2020

Boneless thugs n harmony huh…. pic.twitter.com/2MQZhfNmr2 — Rio (@Rioozayyy) February 19, 2020

Boneless????? The masterminds of this can't go by boneless https://t.co/dDnHyRf6n8 — Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) February 19, 2020

Bone Thugs really changing their name to Boneless Thugs ?! I need confirmation. This is a tragedy. — Elizabeth Cristina 🎭 (@HerFavFlower) February 18, 2020

Boneless thugs n harmony now????? This vegan wave is atrocious 🤣 — Charlito Beats (@CharlitoBeats) February 19, 2020

The reaction was so passionate, the group had to let fans and spectators know it was all for fun, and that the name change was not real.

“The name change was just a joke y’all calm down ” writes Krayzie Bone on his Instagram page on a post with the video below (along with the #BonelessThugs hashtag):

As for Buffalo Wild Wings, they have mentioned there are some things “in the pipeline” for the group in the future. They are already selling merchandise with the new “Boneless” name.

So are you onboard with the new Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony, even if its just for promoting a restaurant?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Johnny Louis and Getty Images

First Video, First and Second Gif, and First through Eighth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Third Picture and Second Video Courtesy of Instagram and Complex

Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 55 photos Launch gallery Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 1. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 1 of 55 2. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 2 of 55 3. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 3 of 55 4. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 4 of 55 5. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 5 of 55 6. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 6 of 55 7. Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] 7 of 55 8. img_0932 8 of 55 9. img_0931 9 of 55 10. img_0930 10 of 55 11. img_0929 11 of 55 12. img_0928 12 of 55 13. img_0927 13 of 55 14. img_0926 14 of 55 15. img_0925 15 of 55 16. img_0924 16 of 55 17. img_0923 17 of 55 18. img_0922 18 of 55 19. img_0921 19 of 55 20. img_0920 20 of 55 21. img_0919 21 of 55 22. img_0917 22 of 55 23. img_0916 23 of 55 24. img_0915 24 of 55 25. img_0914 25 of 55 26. img_0913 26 of 55 27. img_0912 27 of 55 28. img_0911 28 of 55 29. img_0910 29 of 55 30. img_0909 30 of 55 31. img_0908 31 of 55 32. img_0907 32 of 55 33. img_0906 33 of 55 34. img_0905 34 of 55 35. img_0904 35 of 55 36. img_0903 36 of 55 37. img_0902 37 of 55 38. img_0901 38 of 55 39. img_0900 39 of 55 40. img_0899 40 of 55 41. img_0898 41 of 55 42. img_0897 42 of 55 43. img_0896 43 of 55 44. img_0895 44 of 55 45. img_0894 45 of 55 46. img_0893 46 of 55 47. img_0892 47 of 55 48. img_0891 48 of 55 49. img_0890 49 of 55 50. img_0889 50 of 55 51. img_0888 51 of 55 52. img_0887 52 of 55 53. img_0886 53 of 55 54. img_0885 54 of 55 55. img_0883 55 of 55 Skip ad Continue reading Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS] Sam Sylk In The Studio with Bone Thugs & Harmony [PHOTOS]

Is Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Now Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com