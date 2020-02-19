CLOSE
Cardi B’s Bestie Star Brim Charged In New York Gang Case

Star Brim Will Not Enter Custody Until She Gives Birth

Missy Elliot VMA's After Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Cardi B‘s bestie might be in some serious trouble. According to NBC New York, Star Brim is among 18 people indicted Tuesday on charges ranging from murder to racketeering. Star is alleged to be a member of the “5-9 Brims,” a version of the Bloods gang in NY. Documents state that she is the highest ranking female member of the gang and is the “Godmother.” Brim, whose real name faces charges of slashing a person and participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

Brim is currently pregnant and will not be taken into custody until she gives birth.

Cardi B’s Bestie Star Brim Charged In New York Gang Case  was originally published on kysdc.com

