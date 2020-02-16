Love is in the air! Love is in the air! Or is it just another day?
Let us know your opinion!
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day
13 photos Launch gallery
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day
1. Lil’ Scrappy Brought The Bam A Special Popeyes DinnerSource: 1 of 13
2. Diddy Got Plenty Gifts From His ValentinesSource: 2 of 13
3. And Sending Love Cassie’s WaySource: 3 of 13
4. Carmelo Anthony Posted This Message To LalaSource: 4 of 13
5. Tyrese Celebrated His One-Year Wedding AnniversarySource: 5 of 13
6. Kim & Kanye Celebrated With The Rest Of The Kardashian FamSource: 6 of 13
7. Kylie Jenner Posed In Front Of Her MirrorSource: 7 of 13
8. Jordyn Woods’ Was Kylie Jenner’s ValentineSource: 8 of 13
9. Taraji P. Henson & Her Boo Spend V-Day TogetherSource: 9 of 13
10. Ayesha Curry & Stef CurrySource: 10 of 13
Is Valentine’s day over rated? was originally published on rnbcincy.com