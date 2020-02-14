Valentine’s Day is a tricky gift-giving day. Some people have said they received things like tooth picks, a toilet seat… Lore’l once got chocolate covered roses (which is totally not edible and won’t bloom in a vase). And Billy Sorrells once got a notice from a date saying she was pregnant (and they’d never had relations!). What was your worst Valentine’s Day gift?

The Worst Valentine's Day Gifts Ever [VIDEO]

Posted 8 hours ago

