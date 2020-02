It’s been 15 years since Mario released #LetMeLove you and this Valentine’s Day, he dropped an anniversary version of it for old times sake. Taking over our phone today for some love talk, he said “time teaches you what love is” and we believe it!

Posted 6 hours ago

