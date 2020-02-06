Cincinnati snow could be on the way tomorrow! Via FOX19 Roads are wet but not icy for most of us across the Tri-State as we head out Thursday morning, but it might be a very different story by the Friday morning commute. Fayette and Union counties in southeastern Indiana remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday. A light wintry mix could cause icy patches on roads in those communities, especially on elevated surfaces.

