CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Snow Could Be On The Way!!!

Cincinnati snow could be on the way tomorrow!

Via FOX19

Roads are wet but not icy for most of us across the Tri-State as we head out Thursday morning, but it might be a very different story by the Friday morning commute. Fayette and Union counties in southeastern Indiana remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday. A light wintry mix could cause icy patches on roads in those communities, especially on elevated surfaces.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: Snow Could Be On The Way!!!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Erykah Badu Plans To Sell Incense With The…
 21 hours ago
02.06.20
Trending
Trending
Seezyn Talks Juice WRLD’s Legacy, 1st Solo Project…
 22 hours ago
02.05.20
13 items
Meek Mill Done Beefing With Nicki Minaj, Because…
 23 hours ago
02.06.20
Curren$y ft. T.Y. “Gambling Shack,” Lords of The…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close