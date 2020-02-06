Gayle King Gets Put On Blast For Bringing Up Kobe Bryant’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Family, friends, and fans are still mourning the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant. In a recent interview with Lisa Leslie, Gayle King talked to her about Kobe Bryant’s legacy and decided to bring up sexual assault allegations from 2003-2004.

Snoop Dogg, Lil Boosie and others have responded to this interview going off on Gayle King. Check out what Snoop had to say below.

Gayle then tried to apologize for the interview stating that we didn’t see all of it and only seen a piece.

