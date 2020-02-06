CLOSE
Mega Millions $1 Million Ticket Sold In Sidney, Ohio

Record Powerball Jackpot

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

There’s a millionaire walking around in Ohio and may not know it just yet.

A Mega Millions ticket sold at a Speedway gas station in Sidney, Ohio hit $1 million in Tuesday night’s drawing according to The Ohio Lottery.

The winning numbers in the drawing were: 32-48-50-51-64+10, MP=2

The auto-pick ticket hit five numbers, missing out on the jackpot by only the Mega Ball.

Sidney, located near I-75 between Dayton and Lima, was one of three other areas across the country with winners.

Two other $1 million winners won big in California and Louisiana.

The grand prize estimated at $187 million takes place Friday at 11 p.m.

 

 

