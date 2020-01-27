CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Brother Sentenced to 25 Years To Life In Prison

Nicki Minaj brother Jelani Muraj was finally sentenced after being found guilty for sexual assault against a child and child endangering.

He was accused of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter while married to her mother. When he was first sentenced in 2017, Nicki Minaj paid his $100,000 bond and went to visit him in jail.

