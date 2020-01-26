CLOSE
4 year old dies from gunshot wound while wrestling with his father

A Indiana boy was accidentally shot and killed while play wrestling with his father according to Sheriff’s.

Tripp Shaw and his 36 year old father were play wrestling in their home in Bloomington Indiana when his handgun accidentally discharged striking both in the head. The father was taken to IU Health-Methodist Hospital where he is expected to recover.

Tripp died from his injuries. The case is still under investigation and it is not known whether charges will be filed.

 

 

