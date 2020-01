93.9 WKYS is giving you the top songs out directly from the our KYS Mixers! First up, DJ Gemini gives you his favorite songs to run either during the mix, in the clubs or in the car!

Lil Baby – Sum 2 Prove

Dreamville – BUSSIT feat. Ari Lennox

Moneybagg Yo – 123 feat. Blac Youngsta

Rapsody – Afeni ft. PJ Morton

GRISELDA – DR BIRDS

DJ Gemini Lists His Top 5 Songs This Week [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com

Written By: DJ Gemini Posted 2 hours ago

