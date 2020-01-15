The young star YK Osiris needs the permission of a judge in Georgia to leave the state so he can record with Drake. He’s out on bond from an assault case, but his team just filed docs in Fulton County asking a judge to give him the go-ahead to fly to Toronto.
As of now the judge has not signed off on the request yet, but Osiris did get approval last month to travel out of state for work, so going to Toronto just may be a GO!
Courtesy of TMZ
Are you looking forward to a song from YK and Drizzy?
YK Osiris Wants to Record with Drake was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com