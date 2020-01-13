Cincinnati: Trial Begins For Mother Accused Of Killing Her 4 Year Old Daughter

The trial begins today for Brittany Mayes, the mother who is being accused for killing her 4-year-old daughter in Price Hill… If convicted she could get life in prison.

Britney Mayes, 27, has been held in lieu of $2 million bond at the Hamilton County jail since her Aug. 10, 2016 arrest. She was indicted on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of endangering children.

