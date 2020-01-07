CLOSE
CPS High School: Online Lottery Is Opens Today!!!

Cincinnati the time is here today marks the open online lottery to assign students to Cincinnati Public Schools.

The online lottery to assign students to Cincinnati Public Schools’ high schools will open at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The lottery will assign high school seats for the 2020-21 school year.Round 1 of the high school lottery will run through Feb. 21. All applications submitted through Round 1 will enter a computerized random lottery.

