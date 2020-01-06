CLOSE
Cincinnati: Colerain Township To Honor Dale Woods

In Colerain Township the community will honor Dale Woods on the anniversary of his death.

Via FOX19

Colerain Township officials and community members will honor the memory of fallen Officer Dale Woods on the first anniversary of his death Tuesday by dedicating a street after him and holding a ceremony.

Heritage Way will be renamed Dale Woods Way to remember the hero and his sacrifice to the citizens of Colerain Township.

