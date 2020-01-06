101 Days of Wellness – Monday Motivation! Day 1

Welcome to 2020!

Every once in a while you hit a mark in life where you begin to feel stagnant. I hit that point at the end of 2019. I began to have some health issues, I was always tired and I just needed a new challenge. So the last two months of the year I embarked on a 60 Day Challenge. I affectionately named #60DaySnatch. I wanted to snatch back the time I was sick and just making it day to day. I wanted to snatch back my creativity. I wanted to snatch back my quality of life. And so I did. I teamed up with Denise Bryers and she trained me day in and day out at 6am. WE ALL KNOW IM NOT A MORNING PERSON! BUT I wanted it. So I did it. As I began to feel better I came up with an idea. What if we could offer this to everyone? Everyone may not be able to work out at 6am or even afford a personal trainer; so we partnered to help everyone keep their health and overall wellness front of mind.

I’m so excited to offer free workouts to the city of Cincinnati led by Denise Bryers Bootcamp Cincincinati every Saturday absolutely free!! Along with a commitment of 101 days dedicated to wellness! Mental, spiritual and physical wellness! New decade? New us? Please feel free to join me! Follow along daily for wellness motivation, updates, recipes and workouts on IG @WIZNATIONCINCY and @IamTropikana @IamDeniseBryers_FIT

Join us every Saturday morning at 10am at the HIRSCH RECREATION CENTER 3630 Reading Road.

101.1 WIZ NATION #TropHouse #LiveLongLoveStrong

All the best,

– Tropikana

3-7pm Daily #TropHouse