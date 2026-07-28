Spicy-Wing Wooing Continues: Keke Palmer Is Still Gushing Over ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans

Source: Noam Galai / Araya Doheny

Keke Palmer is keeping things cute, calm, and very intentional when it comes to “Hot Ones” smooching sweetie Sean Evans, but one thing she is no longer denying is the undeniable chemistry between them. Read about how she’s still gushing over Evans and where their relationship may be headed inside.

After previously telling fans they were simply “hanging out,” Palmer is now opening up even more about her connection with the Hot Ones host. Spoiler alert: It sounds like the vibes are still very much on a high.

During a recent appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Palmer was asked whether the flirtation fans have witnessed between her and Evans has been genuine. Her answer left little room for interpretation.

“Our chemistry is genuine. I couldn’t force that if I tried,” Palmer shared, adding that they have felt a natural connection ever since they first met on Hot Ones years ago.

Check Out Palmer’s Appearance On Today With Jenna & Sheinelle:

As reported by Page Six, Palmer described their relationship as something that naturally grew from working together before eventually spending time together outside of work.

“It is life,” she explained. “Essentially, we met at work. We had chemistry. Work husband, work wife. Then we hang out.”

If this all sounds familiar, that is because BOSSIP previously reported that Palmer confirmed she and Evans were taking things slowly after the pair were spotted enjoying dinner together in Brooklyn.

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During Spotify’s Conversations That Channel Culture panel at Cannes Lions, Palmer told Jay Shetty that they were “hanging out” and taking things “one wing at a time.” She didn’t seem interested in rushing to define whatever was developing between them.

Now, Palmer is doubling down on that same energy while laughing at how quickly social media has tried to plan her future.

“I was gagged that everybody was ready to marry me off,” she joked during the interview. “Guys, let it cook.”

According to AOL, Palmer also pushed back against letting online opinions influence her personal life. She said she refuses to let “parasocial” relationships dictate how she moves. Instead, she encourages people to think critically rather than believing every headline or social media narrative.

Their timeline has certainly kept fans invested. Palmer first appeared on Hot Ones in 2017 before returning in 2021. Evans later admitted on Chicken Shop Date that he had developed a crush on the actress, calling her “very charming.” The flirtation reached another level in 2025 when Palmer jokingly asked Evans for a kiss during her third appearance on Hot Ones, and the two shared a playful smooch on camera. Evans later appeared on Palmer’s Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, where their chemistry continued to fuel dating speculation.

Whether this turns into Hollywood’s next favorite couple remains to be seen, but Ms. Keke is simply enjoying the moment. She is definitely not letting the internet rush a story that is still being written.

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Spicy-Wing Wooing Continues: Keke Palmer Is Still Gushing Over ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans was originally published on bossip.com