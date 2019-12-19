WTFasho: Investigation Of Absentee Ballot Application

Are you serious… More than 6,500 absentee ballot applications have been rejected this year. My question is how did this happen? Now there is an investigation that will take place I’m sure. Come on Cincinnati we have to do better. What The Fasho!!!

Via WKRC

Sherry Poland with the Hamilton County Board of Elections says she’s not surprised.

“I’m not; I’m not,” said Poland. “Although, I’m not really sure what that number means.”

When a voter wants an absentee ballot, they must first apply for a ballot by filling out a form from their local Board of Elections. Once they fill out the form, they have to send it back to the board, but if it’s missing any vital information, the form will be rejected. Poland says once an application is rejected, the voter is contacted by the local board and given another shot.

