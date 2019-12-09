You Are Having A Child: Pusha T & Wife Virginia Expecting First Child

Pusha T is keeping no major secrets when it comes to his married life. The G.O.O.D. Music VP and rapper is expecting a child with his wife, Virginia Williams.

The couple is reportedly having a baby girl. Per 2019 rapper protocol, Push A Ton shared the new via social media.

“Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song …” – Self (unreleased),” was the caption Push added to the caption of a caricature of the couple created by Virginia Beach artist Sam Clayman. The post includes audio of said unrelease song, and it’s fire, by the way.

As for “Baby T,” he or she is due in Spring 2020

Will Drake send a congratulatory gift, though? Ya never know.

Written By: Alvin aqua Blanco Posted December 9, 2019

