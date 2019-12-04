CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Suspect holds employee at gunpoint while robbing Family Dollar

Green Township Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Family Dollar in the 5400 block of Northbend Road.

According to the 911 caller, the robbery unfolded around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning when the suspect held her at gunpoint and forced her to open the store’s safe.

“He took- he took my deposits, he snatched the phones, and he took the money out the [inaudible],” the caller said.

Police have released video of the incident with the hope of identifying the individual responsible for the early morning robbery.

They describe him as being around 5′5″.

Anyone with information on the man in the video is asked to contact the Green Township Police Department at (513) 574-007 or Crime Stoppers.

(Source)

Suspect holds employee at gunpoint while robbing Family Dollar  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
George Zimmerman Sues Family Of Trayvon Martin, Book…
 14 hours ago
12.04.19
15 items
Happy Birthday, Trina! Here Are 15 Times She…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
17 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Best Lewks From The…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Fat Joe “Deep,” Uncle Murda “God I F*ck…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close