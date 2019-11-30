CLOSE
Two Officers Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Six Minute Fight On the Job

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Cincinnati:  Two officers are being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being assaulted while responding to a domestic violence call in the Villages of Roll Hill.

According to WCPO, the officers were initially attacked by Shaunice Dickerson, who made the 911 call.  Joining them another suspect, by the name of Derrick Owens, allegedly attacked the officers slamming the female’s officer head into the wall.  The female officers stun gun was also stolen by the suspect.  Both were eventually overpowered and arrested after a six-minute fight.

Capt. Paul Broxterman told WCPO the female officer’s nose may be broken but, “We have to wait for the swelling to go down before it’s determined if she needs surgery or not.”  Dickerson has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest and Owens facing multiple charges including assaulting a police officer, felonious assault on a police officer, robbery for taking the stun gun and resisting arrest.

 

