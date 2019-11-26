What’s The Worst Time to Travel for Thanksgiving?

Happy Holiday’s! Thanksgiving is only two days away and a record number of Americans plan to travel by car and plane. Are you trying to figure out the best day and time to hit the road? I got you covered.

According to Fox.com, the busiest day is going to be Wednesday (November 27th). Most people that are traveling for the holiday are hitting the road Wednesday and the busiest time that day around is 3 to 4 p.m. Google suggests leaving early Wednesday or waiting until around 6 a.m. Thanksgiving morning when the traffic has died down.

When its time for you to head back home from vacation, roads are predicted to be busiest on Sunday (December 1st) at 3 p.m. The best day to travel back from vacay is on Friday (November 29th) at 4 a.m. AAA predicts that 55 million people plan to hit the road this Thanksgiving, driving at least 50 miles.

That makes it the second-busiest Thanksgiving for road travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.

Are you traveling for the holiday?

Written By: Divine Martino Posted November 26, 2019

