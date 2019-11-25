Let’s send our prayers out to those 2 people sent to the hospital after a crash on the Westside.
Via: Fox19
Cincinnati police and fire crews responded to a report of a crash with a person ejected and vehicle on its side in the 4700 block of Glenway Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.
Initial emergency dispatches also indicated one person was trapped in a vehicle.
Glenway Avenue was closed between Olivia Lane and Omena Lane for more than an hour. It reopened by 4:45 a.m.
Cincinnati: People Hospitalized After Crash In Westwood was originally published on rnbcincy.com
