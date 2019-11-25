CLOSE
Cincinnati: People Hospitalized After Crash In Westwood

Let’s send our prayers out to those 2 people sent to the hospital after a crash on the Westside.

Via: Fox19

Cincinnati police and fire crews responded to a report of a crash with a person ejected and vehicle on its side in the 4700 block of Glenway Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

Initial emergency dispatches also indicated one person was trapped in a vehicle.

Glenway Avenue was closed between Olivia Lane and Omena Lane for more than an hour. It reopened by 4:45 a.m.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Cincinnati: People Hospitalized After Crash In Westwood  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

