Let’s send our prayers out to those 2 people sent to the hospital after a crash on the Westside.

Via: Fox19

Cincinnati police and fire crews responded to a report of a crash with a person ejected and vehicle on its side in the 4700 block of Glenway Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

Initial emergency dispatches also indicated one person was trapped in a vehicle. Glenway Avenue was closed between Olivia Lane and Omena Lane for more than an hour. It reopened by 4:45 a.m.

Cincinnati: People Hospitalized After Crash In Westwood was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 12 hours ago

