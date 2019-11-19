Cincinnati: Drug Raid Downtown At A Local Jewelry Store

37 people have been charged in a Local jewelry store drug & money laundering investigation…

Via WKRC

DEA agents raided Tri-State Jewelers on Race Street on Nov. 14. The Nationwide Automotive on Vine Street is also part of the investigation. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, cash was kept at both businesses.

