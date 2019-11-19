Councilman Chris Seelbach/DJ J.Dough Host The City Of Cincinnati Expungement Clinic

Councilmember Chris Seelbach along with DJ J.Dough will host an expungement clinic, in partnership with Ohio Justice and Policy Center, New Prospect Baptist Church, and the Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati in Roselawn on Thursday, December 5th from 3:00-6:30PM. The event will provide people with old criminal records in Ohio who are interested in expunging their records the opportunity to meet with attorneys, paralegals, and volunteers who are trained to help them navigate the legal process. Rather than allowing old records to hold people back from getting a job, finding

housing, or from pursuing an education, expungement can allow eligible citizens to move forward with a clean slate.

“Rehabilitation means someone is ready to become a contributing member of society again,” said Chris Seelbach, “and often minor, old offenses on a their record drag someone down and shutdown opportunities.”

“I’ve seen a lot of my Family & Friends come home after paying their debt to society and because of their records, finding a job and providing for their families is a difficult challenge.” said DJ J.Dough. “I wanted to help provide away for them to have hope for the future and start a new life and not have door’s closed on them because of their past.

A person is eligible to pre-register for the Expungement Clinic if they have a criminal record in Ohio and no open cases (not currently on parole, probation, or other community corrections). Services available to eligible registrants include record sealing, expungement, and Certificates of Qualification for Employment.

To pre-register for the Expungement clinic, please text the word “Justice” to (833) 520-0714. Or Click Here

Additionally, local non-profits will be participating to boost and support opportunity for those receiving expungements.

Center for Employment Opportunity (CEO)

City of Cincinnati’s Department of Community & Economic Development

Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Programs (UMADAOP)

Cincinnati Works

Radio-One Cincinnati

Walk-ins are welcome based on time/availability

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: