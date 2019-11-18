CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Fourth suspect arrested for ‘gender reveal’ shooting in Colerain

The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a fake gender reveal party in Colerain Township in 2017 has been arrested, according to Colerain police.

Vandell Slade was arrested Sunday night. He was indicted in August on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of attempted murder.

Nine people were shot – one fatally – at a fake gender reveal party July 9th, 2017, on Capstan Drive. Autumn Garrett was killed, and several children were injured, police said. A total of 14 shots were fired in the home’s living room. Police said the woman, Cheyanne Willis, had falsely claimed she was pregnant.

The shooters also injured a dog, police said.

The indictment and arrest come almost a year after three other people were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Roshawn Bishop, 28, was charged with murder, felonious assault and attempted a felonious assault.

James Echols, 23, was charged with aggravated burglary, murder, felonious assault, attempted felonious assault, and cruel treatment against companion animals.

Michael Francois Sanon, 21, was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated murder, murder, attempted felonious assault, and cruel treatment against companion animals.

(Source)

Fourth suspect arrested for ‘gender reveal’ shooting in Colerain  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
wiz logo
We Know Why Lil Reese Was Shot…MONEY!
 18 hours ago
11.17.19
Ruff Ryders Reunion Concert - Brooklyn, NY
DMX Returning To The Big Screen With Steven…
 18 hours ago
11.17.19
Shackles on legs of inmate
Tay-K 47 Indicted For Capital Murder Over Second…
 18 hours ago
11.17.19
Kanye West on Kimmel
Kanye West Is Building An Amphitheater Known As…
 18 hours ago
11.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close