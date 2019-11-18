CLOSE
Cincinnati: A 4th Suspect Arrested In Shooting At Gender Reveal Party

A 4th suspect has been arrested in the shooting at a Gender reveal party that took place in Colerain earlier this year.

Via (WKRC)

Colerain Police say agents from BCI and the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team tracked down Vandell Slade Sunday night.

Slade, Roshawn Bishop, James Echols and Michael Sanon face a number of charges including murder, felonious assault, attempted murder, aggravated burglary.

