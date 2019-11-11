Rising Casino opens sports betting

Starting Monday, Rising Star Casino Resort will become the latest Indiana casino to offer to wager on sporting events when it opens its BetAmerica sportsbook at noon.

The sportsbook will open with a ribbon-cutting by Rising Star general manager Ben Douglass and former Bengals players. Those players include Ickey Woods, Joe Walter, Louis Breeden, Robert Jackson, Kevin Walker, Richard Carey, and Joe Kelly, and they will all make the first wagers at the BetAmerica Sports Book.

Sports betting became legal in the state of Indiana in August.

“We are excited to be able to offer sports betting to our guests here at Rising Star,” said Douglass. “The sports betting industry is expected to provide Indiana with hundreds of new jobs as well as an additional $150 million in annual state tax revenue over the next five years.”

The Indiana Gaming Commission lists 23 events approved for sports betting, including NFL, MLB, NBA, MMA, motorsports, soccer, and more. Professional leagues and NCAA Division I sports are included, but no youth or high school games.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 7 hours ago

