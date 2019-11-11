Help Us Collect Coats for Kids this Winter

101.1 The WIZ wants to ensure that the last thing a kid has to worry about this winter is staying warm! And with your help, we’ll provide kids in our community with new coats for winter!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Now through December 14th, we’ll be accepting donations for new coats for kids of all ages. Coats can be dropped off Monday through Friday between the hours of 9am-5pm at our Radio One Studios 705 Central Ave Suite 200. All coats collected will be donated to the Breaking Chains Youth Foundation who will deliver the coats to schools and organizations around our community. So help us help the kids! Donate today!
The Latest:
- #RHOA Porsha Williams Opens Up About Her Finance Cheating On Her (Video)
- Lil Baby Releases New Single Woah (Audio)
- Popeyes customers fight in drive-thru over chicken sandwich (video)
- Wife of billionaire says she can use N-word with Alicia Keys
- Jeannie Mai defends T.I.’s decision to check his daughter’s hymen
- White teacher who mimicked Common in blackface is ‘sorry,’ and suspended
- Kylie Jenner joins ex-boyfriend Travis Scott at Astroworld Festival this weekend
- Police: Father stabbed 6-year-old son in chest with kitchen knife
- Arctic blast expected to bring accumulating snow, near-record cold to Greater Cincinnati
- Common Addresses Teacher Who Wore Black-Face For Halloween To Look Like Him
39.103076 -84.520294
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: