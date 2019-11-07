“Tyler’s Law” Set To Strengthening Safety Standards On Amusement Park Rides In Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation known as “Tyler’s Law” on Wednesday that will strengthen Ohio’s amusement ride safety program.

The panel composed of professional engineers on the Ohio Advisory Council on Amusement Ride Safety is expected to make recommendations to the state’s agriculture director about safety matters, including monitoring and inspecting rides.

The legislation is named for Tyler Jarrell, an 18-year-old who was killed on when the “Fireball” ride malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the 2017 Ohio State Fair.

Seven others were injured in the accident later blamed on excessive corrosion in a steel support beam.

“Ohioans have a right to know when they put a child on a ride or they get on a ride themselves everything that can be done has been done to make sure that ride is as safe as it can be,” DeWine said.

Ohio’s inspectors are responsible for checking ride safety at 51 go-kart tracks, 362 portable companies such as fairs and festivals, and 149 permanent companies, including two of the nation’s largest amusement parks: Cedar Point and Kings Island. They’re also assigned to inspect water parks and inflatable bouncy houses.

