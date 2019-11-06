CLOSE
“Jesus Is King” Is The No. 1 Christian & Gospel Album

Congratulations are in order to Kanye West. His new album, ‘Jesus is King’ came in at number on both the Christian and Gospel charts.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the project also led the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts and every song on the album made an appearance on Billboard’s Hot 100. “Follow God” was at No. 7 while “Closed On Sunday” was at No. 17. “Selah” is No. 19 and “On God” is No. 23 while “God Is” is No. 36 and “Use This Gospel” is No. 37.

“Everything We Need” featuring Ty Dolla $ign is No. 33 and “Water” is No. 50, while “Hands On” is No. 59 and “Every Hour” is No. 44. “Jesus Is Lord” came in at No. 62.

His latest Sunday Service in Lafayette, La. resulted in 1,000 people giving their lives to Jesus Christ.

Are you feeling Kanye’s new calling?

 

