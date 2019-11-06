Where Is Alexis Crawford? Everything To Know About Missing HBCU Student

Another Black college student has gone missing and authorities are seeking help for her whereabouts.

According to 11 Alive, Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford has been missing since the end of October. Her family filed a police report on November 1 and the mom, Tammy Crawford, said she last spoke to her 21-year-old daughter on October 30. She said that Alexis “seemed to be in good spirits and was laughing” during the conversation.

Alexis’ sister Monica Wright said that she was also in contact with her sister that afternoon during a FaceTime call. Wright said that her sister asked her if she could send money via Cash App. The father agreed to the money and Wright finished the transaction.

Another sister, Alexandria Crawford, explained that she texted Alexis at about 8:44 p.m. and questioned what her plans were for the weekend. She replied with a simple “nothing” and didn’t respond further. This same evening, Alexis made a post on Instagram around 9:03 p.m. and she also responded to an Instagram group message with laughing emojis at about 9:24 p.m.

At night, Alexis’ roommate said she asked her to take her to the liquor store and the roommate took her at about 11:30 p.m. They then returned home. The roommate said she last saw Alexis at about 12:30 a.m. before retreating to her bedroom for the night.

The roommate, who has remained unnamed, told the cops that Alexis was not home the following morning and the front door was locked when she headed to class.

Friends of Alexis said she didn’t usually sleep in her room because she “wasn’t comfortable sleeping in there” due to a separate incident. Authorities said Alexs’ room has been in the same condition since October 26 when the said incident occurred. Authorities wouldn’t give details on the actual incident.

Police said Alexis’ ID card, debit card and phone are missing from the residence, however, CBS 46 reported that her phone charger and the key to her apartment were still there.

Crawford hasn’t checked into work since October 29, and authorities haven’t been able to locate her at the Grady Hospital either.

Family described Alexis as 5’5″ with a weight of around 140 lbs. She has dark brown eyes, black hair and she has a mole located under her right eye.

If anyone has information, the family and officials are asking that people call the police.

SEE ALSO:

Popeyes Stabbing Victim Is Identified As Tributes Pour In

Where Is Aniah Blanchard? Cops ‘Fear For’ UFC Star’s Missing Stepdaughter

Where Is Alexis Crawford? Everything To Know About Missing HBCU Student was originally published on newsone.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 10 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: