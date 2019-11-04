Nicki Minaj Says Wendy Williams Is Demonic And Pokes At TV Host’s Failed Marriage

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj has labeled Wendy Williams “demonic” and “vicious” in an agitated tirade after the TV personality ridiculed her husband Kenneth Petty.

The rapper married Petty last month, but Williams made it obvious she’s not a fan of the union on her “The Wendy Williams Show” two days after they wed.

“Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender,” Wendy Williams said, referring to his time served for attempted rape and first-degree manslaughter in connection to a shooting.

“So that means that he… is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, congratulations,” Wendy continued.

But “Megatron” star Nicki Minaj was less than impressed by the host’s harsh character assassination, firing back on her Queen Radio show:

