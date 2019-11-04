CLOSE
Lil Kim Mourns The Loss Of Her Father Linwood Jones

Lil Kim

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

(AllHipHop News) Lil Kim will forever go down as one of the greatest female rappers to ever do it.

But like the rest of us, she goes through the same hard times every human does.

The Brooklyn, New York native opened up about the loss of her father, Linwood Jones.

Lil Kim shared the news with her 2.8 million followers on Instagram in a picture with rapper Trina, along with a heartfelt caption.

“On this very day I found out my Daddy passed away. I was so distraught and had to put on a brave face and keep working because I had a show that same night. When @trinarockstarr came into my dressing room we instantly bonded. She comforted me and it was exactly what I needed in that moment. It’s as if her Mom and my Dad brought us together and healed our friendship. 💔❤️ We both have angels watching over us 👼🏾🙏🏾❤️”

