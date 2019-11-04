CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Tyga Splashes Out On New $12 Million Bel-Air Mansion

Tyga

Source: FYI Brand Communications / FYI Brand Communications

Tyga’s comeback into the rap game continues.

He not only celebrated a new deal with Columbia Records but the rapper also recently unleashed another banger to add to his catalog of hits.

Tyga teamed with YG and guitar God Carlos Santana for the new single “Mamacita,” and his “Mamacita of the Dead” haunted house, which took over the basement of Yamashiro in Los Angeles.

Now, he cashes out in a major way: a brand new crib.

The Compton native recently signed the paperwork to a new mansion in Bel-Air which will run him $58,000 a month.

The scenic property is nestled on a hillside, tucked in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.

According to the LA Times, the two-acre estate includes a 13,000 square foot house, a 1,200 square foot guesthouse, and a 70 feet long swimming pool.

read more 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
In Conversation With The Diplomats - The Making Of 'Diplomatic Immunity'
Juelz Santana’s Condo Heading for The Auction Block
 3 hours ago
11.03.19
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Wiz Khalifa Has New Job As Baseball Coach
 3 hours ago
11.03.19
Blink 182 and Lil Wayne National Tour
Blink 182 Says Undercover Cops Ruined Tour With…
 3 hours ago
11.03.19
John Witherspoon
3 hours ago
11.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close