Tyga Splashes Out On New $12 Million Bel-Air Mansion

Tyga’s comeback into the rap game continues.

He not only celebrated a new deal with Columbia Records but the rapper also recently unleashed another banger to add to his catalog of hits.

Tyga teamed with YG and guitar God Carlos Santana for the new single “Mamacita,” and his “Mamacita of the Dead” haunted house, which took over the basement of Yamashiro in Los Angeles.

Now, he cashes out in a major way: a brand new crib.

The Compton native recently signed the paperwork to a new mansion in Bel-Air which will run him $58,000 a month.

The scenic property is nestled on a hillside, tucked in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.

According to the LA Times, the two-acre estate includes a 13,000 square foot house, a 1,200 square foot guesthouse, and a 70 feet long swimming pool.

