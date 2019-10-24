To Celebrate The New Season, ‘NBA 2K20’ Free-To-Play On Xbox Live & Game Pass Ultimate

The NBA is back, and to celebrate the return of the association, Xbox is allowing gamers to play NBA 2K20 for free 99 for the weekend.

What better way to celebrate the NBA 2019-20 season than playing the No.1 basketball video game. Starting today, Oct.24 12:01 a.m. PDT and ending Sunday Oct.27, 11:59 p.m. PDT Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can indulge in some NBA 2K20. The game is the latest title to be a part of Xbox’s Free Play Days program on Xbox One.

Players will get to experience the full game, including all of the groundbreaking game modes, all 12 WNBA teams, plus the immersive open-world community The Neighborhood. When the trial ends, you can immediately purchase the game to continue playing.

This latest news comes on the heels of NBA 2K20 announcing its partnership with sportswear giant Nike introducing a new exclusive program that will allow players to earn limited sneakers in the game and real-life. The new program begins officially Oct.29 with the first kicks being an all purple pair of the LeBron XVII signature kicks dubbed the ‘Bron 2K.’

Want the 'Bron 2K' ? Beat the King's 2K Rating by achieving a 98 or higher with your MyPLAYER, then win a MyPLAYER Nation game 👊 🗓10.29 'Bron 2K' Challenge

🔗Terms @ https://t.co/AAzfdQb0m1 pic.twitter.com/JuFh2JUBDq — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2019

Why would you want to miss out on that opportunity? Do yourself a favor enjoy NBA 2K20 free this weekend.

