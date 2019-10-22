Here is some good news for today a new bukding is coming to Children’s Hospital.

Via WKRC

A new critical care building is coming to Cincinnati Children’s, and although it won’t be open until the fall of 2021, the excitement has already begun.

“It’s amazing and it’s really been an honor to engage our patients, family, and staff,” assistant vice president of design, construction, and space planning Michael Browning said.

How do you feel about this?

I think this is awesome especially for the families that it will help out.

Cincinnati: New Critical Care Building On The Way To Children’s Hospital was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: