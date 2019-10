The 21st ranked University of Cincinnati wins again over Tulsa 24-13 Saturday at home despite losing it’s top running back to injuries.

UC’s Michael Warren II left the game with leg injuries but pulled out it’s fifth straight win of the season!

Cincinnati is off next weekend but gears up for East Carolina on November 2nd. giving injured players a needed rest.

#21 UC wins again! was originally published on rnbcincy.com