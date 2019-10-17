3 kids wandered away from daycare on Colerain ave. now there is an investigation against the daycare.

How would you feel if your child went missing from a daycare???

Via WKRC

The Smart Start Childcare Center is under investigation after three children wandered away from the daycare center Wednesday.

While the children were not harmed, the two women who rescued the kids are concerned about their safety.

Cincinnati: 3 Kids Wonder Away From Colerain Daycare

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 11 hours ago

