There’s been another shooting this time near Winton Hills.

Via: WKRC

A man suffered serious injuries after a shooting near Winton Hills on Monday afternoon.

Police said the victim arrived at a home on Winneste Avenue near Craft Street around 5 p.m. before being taken to UC Medical Center. Police do not know if the shooting took place in the area or when it happened.

Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Winton Hills was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: